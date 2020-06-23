Summer Continuing Education classes now online
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Are you looking to explore a new hobby, meet a personal goal, or find your next passion project this Summer? Enroll in one of Continuing Education’s online classes and learn something new!
Discover how to stay connected and organized using Google applications in Dive into Google Applications, learn the basics of storytelling with The Writing Experience, or explore classic culinary combinations during Food and Wine Pairing: Understanding the Relationship.
Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive online environment.
To see a full list of classes, please visit the Continuing Education page or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
