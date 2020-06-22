In The Garden Now….. Taiga Large Flowered Clematis

Taiga Clematis



This clematis first caught my eye when it was featured at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2017.





It went on my ‘Plant Wish List’ immediately.





I didn’t actually come across one for sale in our area until last fall….. and there she was on the sales table of a local hardware store nursery!



I’ve seen many different clematis in my gardening lifetime, but I’ve never seen a clematis quite like this one.





The double flowers are multicolored and ever changing.





One day blossoms appear to be a soft green and the next they’re taking on mauve and purple tones. The flower shape and form continues to change as blossoms mature.









Taiga Clematis blooms on both old and new wood so it can be pruned before or after blooming and should grow and bloom again with no problem. Plants usually produce flowers from late spring through summer. My plant has been in bloom since early May and is definitely going strong in the large pot that is now its home.



This lovely vine typically reaches 8 feet tall by 3 feet wide. If you add one of these clematis to your garden be sure and plant it at least two inches deeper than it was growing in its nursery pot. Clematis planted extra deep will grow additional roots along the planted stems. Like many clematis this one likes sun to part shade and shade at its roots.



If you’re looking for a truly gorgeous climber for your garden consider this outstanding clematis.



Botanical Name: Clematis florida hybrid ‘Taiga’



Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 30 years. (vjgilleland@yahoo.com)














