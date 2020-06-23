Lake Forest Park Elementary creates a joyous parade for end of year business
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Lake Forest Park staff and parents had some end of year business. Families drove their fifth and sixth grade students to the school on June 18, 2020 to pick up their yearbooks and report cards.
The school, parents, and students turned the business into a parade. It was a celebration of their time at LFP, while looking ahead to middle school.
The two grades will be going to Kellogg Middle School next year as the Shoreline School District reconfigures its schools to K-5 elementaries and 6-8 middle schools.
Students returned their library books and school instruments and the school gifted them with a yard sign.
Many families took the occasion to decorate their vehicles with school colors and school mascot, the dolphin.
The cars rolled in starting at 9am, with an hour scheduled for each grade level.
