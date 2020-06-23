Lake Forest Park Elementary creates a joyous parade for end of year business





The school, parents, and students turned the business into a parade. It was a celebration of their time at LFP, while looking ahead to middle school.









The two grades will be going to Kellogg Middle School next year as the Shoreline School District reconfigures its schools to K-5 elementaries and 6-8 middle schools.









Students returned their library books and school instruments and the school gifted them with a yard sign.









Many families took the occasion to decorate their vehicles with school colors and school mascot, the dolphin.









The cars rolled in starting at 9am, with an hour scheduled for each grade level.









Next stop: a brand new Kellogg Middle School.




