North City Water computers will be offline until Monday morning
Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
North City Water District will be upgrading our computer systems to serve you better.
As a result, online bill pay and pay by phone will be unavailable form 12:00pm Wednesday June 24 until 8:00am Monday June 29.
During this time, you may pay your bill with cash or check at the drive up window, in the drop-box or by mail.
Please bring your billing statement as we will not be able to look up account balances at this time.
