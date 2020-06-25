North City Water computers will be offline until Monday morning

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

North City Water District will be upgrading our computer systems to serve you better. 

As a result, online bill pay and pay by phone will be unavailable form 12:00pm Wednesday June 24 until 8:00am Monday June 29.

During this time, you may pay your bill with cash or check at the drive up window, in the drop-box or by mail. 

Please bring your billing statement as we will not be able to look up account balances at this time.



Posted by DKH at 5:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  