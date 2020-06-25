North City Water computers will be offline until Monday morning

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





North City Water District will be upgrading our computer systems to serve you better.





As a result, online bill pay and pay by phone will be unavailable form 12:00pm Wednesday June 24 until 8:00am Monday June 29.











Please bring your billing statement as we will not be able to look up account balances at this time.

During this time, you may pay your bill with cash or check at the drive up window, in the drop-box or by mail.