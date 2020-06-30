Photo: Fire aftermath

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The next day after the large house fire in the 19200 block of Ashworth Ave N in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline, there is plywood over the broken windows and a tarp on the roof.

With the help of neighbors, the resident escaped before fire vehicles arrived. Sadly, two cats died.

There was a large response to the fire, with four fire departments, aid cars, and a ladder truck. Smoke billowed into the sky.

Firefighters were not injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. 




Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM

