Photo: Fire aftermath
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The next day after the large house fire in the 19200 block of Ashworth Ave N in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline, there is plywood over the broken windows and a tarp on the roof.
With the help of neighbors, the resident escaped before fire vehicles arrived. Sadly, two cats died.
There was a large response to the fire, with four fire departments, aid cars, and a ladder truck. Smoke billowed into the sky.
Firefighters were not injured.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
