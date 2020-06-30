Photo: Fire aftermath

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





With the help of neighbors, the resident escaped before fire vehicles arrived. Sadly, two cats died.





There was a large response to the fire, with four fire departments, aid cars, and a ladder truck. Smoke billowed into the sky.





Firefighters were not injured.





The cause of the fire was under investigation.















The next day after the large house fire in the 19200 block of Ashworth Ave N in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline, there is plywood over the broken windows and a tarp on the roof.