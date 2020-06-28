Jobs: Mechanic - Heavy equipment fleet repair
Sunday, June 28, 2020
City of Mountlake TerraceMechanic - Heavy Equipment/Fleet Repair
Category Full-Time Employment Opportunities
Posted Jun 15, 2020
Open until filled
Under the general supervision of the Heavy Equipment/Fleet Repair Shop Supervisor, this position inspects, diagnoses, maintains, and repairs city-owned equipment; orders and inventories parts; maintains equipment-use logs and keeps related records.
