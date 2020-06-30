Jobs: Public Works Seasonal Laborer

City of Shoreline













Two 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Department availableThis position closes 7/12/2020, first review 7/6/2020DEFINITIONThis is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborer's may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season and weather sensitive street and surface water maintenance activities between April/May and September/October.Scope of Work:This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the assigned work section Public Works Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.