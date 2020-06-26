Shoreline Community Church Providing Free Groceries Saturday for 500 families
Friday, June 26, 2020
Sat. June 27, 9am-Noon
Shoreline Community Church, 125 NE 185th St
Please sign up and learn more by visiting www.shorelinecc.com/convoy#. Email info@shorelinecc.com or call 206-362-4790 with any questions.
We are excited to offer a huge "Day of Hope" GROCERY GIVE-AWAY this Saturday from 9am -noon! Through our partnership with Convoy of Hope, we'll be giving away lots of food and other grocery items to our community.
Convoy of Hope provides resources and support to help meet needs around the world.
If possible, pre-register for a time slot using the link below to secure your bags of groceries, and to help us distribute supplies as safely and efficiently as possible. If you can't register, we will still have groceries available until supplies run out (approx. 500 families)!
https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/177033667216660036/false#/invitation
