Shoreline Community Church Providing Free Groceries Saturday for 500 families

Friday, June 26, 2020


Sat. June 27, 9am-Noon

Shoreline Community Church, 125 NE 185th St

Please sign up and learn more by visiting www.shorelinecc.com/convoy#. Email info@shorelinecc.com or call 206-362-4790 with any questions.

We are excited to offer a huge "Day of Hope" GROCERY GIVE-AWAY this Saturday from 9am -noon! Through our partnership with Convoy of Hope, we'll be giving away lots of food and other grocery items to our community.

Convoy of Hope provides resources and support to help meet needs around the world.

If possible, pre-register for a time slot using the link below to secure your bags of groceries, and to help us distribute supplies as safely and efficiently as possible. If you can't register, we will still have groceries available until supplies run out (approx. 500 families)!

https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/177033667216660036/false#/invitation




Posted by DKH at 5:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  