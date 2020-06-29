Shoreline city staff helped celebrate Bike Everywhere Day
Monday, June 29, 2020
|City of Shoreline Senior Transportation Planner Nora Daly-Peng
took the early morning shift to provide encouragement for passing bicyclists.
By Cameron Reed
On Friday, June 19, 2020 the City of Shoreline upheld its long-standing tradition of hosting a “Bike Everywhere Day” celebration station along the Interurban Trail across from Trader Joe’s while modeling how to conduct a public event with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Typically, “Bike Everywhere Day” is celebrated in May, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
City staff offered supportive signs, upbeat tunes, verbal encouragement, and waves to passing cyclists and pedestrians.
Throughout the pandemic, biking has been a crucial way for members of our community to stay active, reduce stress, and get around town. It was a beautiful day on Friday and 57 cyclists passed by the booth from 6:30 to 10:00am, including several electric bicycles, a recumbent, and a tandem bicycle.
In addition to providing physical and mental health benefits, biking is a low-cost transportation option with significant environmental benefits. Shoreline has earned the League of American Bicyclists’ bronze-level certification as a Bicycle Friendly Community and works to improve bike safety, comfort, and convenience.
Information about the City of Shoreline’s Bicycle Plan HERE
For tips to get started bicycling and route maps, visit Cascade Bicycle Club’s resources page
Several cyclists stopped to say “thank you,” offer suggestions for biking-related traffic improvements, and take a selfie with “Squatch.” One person stopped by to say that being able to bike regularly to work was “the best thing in the world.”
The City formally recognized May 2020 as “Bike Month” with Mayor Hall’s proclamation at the April 27th Council Meeting.
