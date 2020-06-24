Recycling collection event for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Recycling Collection Event for Kenmore and Lake Forest Park residents will take place this SATURDAY, June 27, 2020 from 9am-3pm at the Northlake Lutheran Church 6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore 98028
Be safe - wear masks, gloves and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.
You can bring batteries, computers / electronics, tires, tvs.
Document shredding available.
Appliances, mattresses, propane tanks, toilets - but be advised there is a recycling charge for many of these items.
Do not bring, styrofoam blocks, packing peanuts, furniture, plastic, window glass, or hazardous waste.
Households in both cities will have received a flyer for the event with all details.
