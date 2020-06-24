Recycling collection event for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore













Be safe - wear masks, gloves and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.





You can bring batteries, computers / electronics, tires, tvs.

Document shredding available.





Appliances, mattresses, propane tanks, toilets - but be advised there is a recycling charge for many of these items.





Do not bring, styrofoam blocks, packing peanuts, furniture, plastic, window glass, or hazardous waste.





Households in both cities will have received a flyer for the event with all details.











