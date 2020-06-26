Public can listen to school board meetings Monday and Tuesday; school reopening planning update

School board, student members

On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation (view it here ) regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act.





This proclamation prohibits school districts from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires districts to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to the meeting.

Monday’s Board Meeting will begin at 5:30pm and

the Board Study Session will follow at approximately 5:40pm.

Tuesday’s Board Study Session will begin at 4pm and end promptly at 5pm.





School Reopening Planning Update



The Reopening Instruction Planning Team has initiated their work as part of the district’s larger effort in planning for the 2020-2021 school year. The team members have been tasked with looking at the benefits and challenges of the variety of learning scenarios needed to meet physical distancing guidelines, in order to determine which models may be viable options for next school year.



The Family and Community Engagement Team has been established. The goal of this team is to adapt the existing Family Engagement Program in a way that addresses the needs of our most impacted families once school returns.



The Operations Planning Team continued meeting with an emphasis on members identifying key stakeholders by topic. Sample classrooms were measured to determine layout and capacity options in alignment with guidance from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and state and local health departments. The district will also be participating in a collaborative school district purchasing consortium to buy personal protective equipment and other safety equipment needed for the fall.



The overarching timeline for the reopening planning and approval process is below:

June 17 - July 10: Proposals prepared and plans for stakeholder (staff, students and families) input on those proposals

June 24: Initial stakeholder survey complete

June 29: Overview of processes to the Board in a study session (see link below)

July 2: Stakeholder survey results provided to the district

July 13 - July 17: Additional stakeholder input on plan options collected

July 20: Update to Board with proposal concepts included

July 24: Final recommendations from workgroups presented to the superintendent

July 31: Finalize proposals

August 14: Resolution to Board to include final reopening plan required by OSPI

August 17: Adoption of Resolution by Board

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal also provided a video update regarding questions about face masks, physical distancing, remote learning and more HERE