Public can listen to school board meetings Monday and Tuesday; school reopening planning update
Friday, June 26, 2020
|School board, student members
and superintendent 2020
On May 29, Governor Inslee issued a proclamation (view it here) regarding the Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act.
This proclamation prohibits school districts from conducting board meetings in-person, and requires districts to provide, at a minimum, telephonic access to the meeting.
This proclamation expires on July 1, 2020.
The School Board Regular (Business Only) Meeting and School Board Study Session scheduled for Monday, June 29 and School Board Study Session scheduled for June 30 will all be held remotely with online and telephonic access.
The meetings will be available online or by calling in using the details below.
- Monday’s Board Meeting will begin at 5:30pm and
- the Board Study Session will follow at approximately 5:40pm.
- Tuesday’s Board Study Session will begin at 4pm and end promptly at 5pm.
The Board agendas are online.
To provide written public comment for Monday’s Regular (Business Only) Meeting,fill out this online form by 12pm on Monday, June 29 and it will be provided to the Board.
To listen to the meetings, use the links or call-in phone numbers below. Attendees are required to enter the password provided below to enter the meeting.
Monday, June 29 School Board Regular (Business Only) Meeting and Study Session
Login:
https://zoom.us/j/96095037613?pwd=bHl5dGMyd2RKR0xvc3M5SUJxbml0Zz09
Password (required): 333474
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 960 9503 7613
Tuesday, June 30 School Board Study Session
Login: https://zoom.us/j/98292937069?pwd=U0ZPZzdQMnVZSmc4NFFPbG1QTFp2dz09
Password: (Required) 576516
Call-in numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 982 9293 706
School Reopening Planning Update
The Reopening Instruction Planning Team has initiated their work as part of the district’s larger effort in planning for the 2020-2021 school year. The team members have been tasked with looking at the benefits and challenges of the variety of learning scenarios needed to meet physical distancing guidelines, in order to determine which models may be viable options for next school year.
The Family and Community Engagement Team has been established. The goal of this team is to adapt the existing Family Engagement Program in a way that addresses the needs of our most impacted families once school returns.
The Operations Planning Team continued meeting with an emphasis on members identifying key stakeholders by topic. Sample classrooms were measured to determine layout and capacity options in alignment with guidance from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and state and local health departments. The district will also be participating in a collaborative school district purchasing consortium to buy personal protective equipment and other safety equipment needed for the fall.
The overarching timeline for the reopening planning and approval process is below:
The Reopening Instruction Planning Team has initiated their work as part of the district’s larger effort in planning for the 2020-2021 school year. The team members have been tasked with looking at the benefits and challenges of the variety of learning scenarios needed to meet physical distancing guidelines, in order to determine which models may be viable options for next school year.
The Family and Community Engagement Team has been established. The goal of this team is to adapt the existing Family Engagement Program in a way that addresses the needs of our most impacted families once school returns.
The Operations Planning Team continued meeting with an emphasis on members identifying key stakeholders by topic. Sample classrooms were measured to determine layout and capacity options in alignment with guidance from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and state and local health departments. The district will also be participating in a collaborative school district purchasing consortium to buy personal protective equipment and other safety equipment needed for the fall.
The overarching timeline for the reopening planning and approval process is below:
- June 17 - July 10: Proposals prepared and plans for stakeholder (staff, students and families) input on those proposals
- June 24: Initial stakeholder survey complete
- June 29: Overview of processes to the Board in a study session (see link below)
- July 2: Stakeholder survey results provided to the district
- July 13 - July 17: Additional stakeholder input on plan options collected
- July 20: Update to Board with proposal concepts included
- July 24: Final recommendations from workgroups presented to the superintendent
- July 31: Finalize proposals
- August 14: Resolution to Board to include final reopening plan required by OSPI
- August 17: Adoption of Resolution by Board
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal also provided a video update regarding questions about face masks, physical distancing, remote learning and more HERE.
0 comments:
Post a Comment