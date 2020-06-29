Shoreline Police will not arrest you if you are not wearing a mask

Monday, June 29, 2020

Shoreline Police will not be enforcing Governor Inslee’s mandatory face covering order. 

Per the Washington State Patrol, the state-wide face covering order is a public health and safety measure.

It is not a mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite, or arrest violators, but rather an evidence-based and safety-focused directive meant to slow the spread of a potential deadly disease.

For more information on the face covering directive, see Governor Inslee's announcement.





