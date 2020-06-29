Red Sky Gallery: Back in the saddle again

Monday, June 29, 2020


Red Sky Gallery will be reopening July 1, 2020 with modified days and hours until the pandemic is over.

We have great gifts and new garden art available now!

The gallery is clean with hand sanitizer at the door as you come in and leave.

Masks and social distancing are required. 

Artist receptions are planned for every month through the end of the year.

Owner Laura Michaelson says "We have a 3000 sq ft space which will make social distancing very easy!

Red Sky Gallery is located in Lake Forest Park Town Center on the upper, outside level on the Ballinger Way side. Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.



