Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Sunday

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market runs through October 18, 2020 on Sundays, 10am to (NEW TIME) 2pm.

The Market is located in front of the Professional Building at the intersection of Bothell Way and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park. Plenty of free parking. 

It is a fresh market with locally, organically grown food, flowers, and plants.

Because of COVID-19 the booths are spaced farther apart, there are not as many (but at least one of everything) and they monitor how many people are in the market at one time.

But it's still the best place to get freshly picked, organically grown produce.





