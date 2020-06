The Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market was planned for Saturday, June 20, the Summer Solstice, but, alas, was not to be.For a little Tour remembrance and inspiration go to LFPGardenTour.com to view some scenes from years past (click Photos)Then mark your calendars for next year’s event, Saturday, June 19, 2021 when they plan to be back in full bloom and look forward to having you back in person.