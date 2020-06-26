City of Shoreline to distribute face masks to those in need

Shorewood High School



As part of the State’s effort to ensure everyone has access to face coverings, the City of Shoreline has received 16,000 masks for distribution.





The City is working with local partners on a variety of ways to distribute the masks.





One such effort will occur next week.







Tuesday, June 30 - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Thursday, July 2 - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

They will be at the student parking lot at In partnership with the Shoreline Fire District, the Shoreline School District, and Public Health Seattle and King County, the City will set up a drive-thru distribution site.They will be at the student parking lot at Shorewood High School 17300 Fremont Ave N . The entrance to the student parking lot is off Fremont Ave. Drivers should follow the signs.



Details:

There will be a limit of eight (8) masks per vehicle.

Each vehicle will be asked to verify their neighborhood of residence.

We ask that only those individuals in need who do not have access to face coverings from other sources to come to the drive-thru site.





