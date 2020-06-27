Black Teens of Shoreline held a Juneteenth picnic in Shoreview Park

They gathered together briefly for a group shot

In front are all the items they donated





Step class

"The black youth of shoreline present to you the “covid safe cookout” for Juneteenth! The event is in celebration for the black holiday and you BRING YOUR OWN LUNCH so it’s safe! Signs and donated art supplies

There will be a kickball game, step lessons, dance lessons, art class, healing and self care for black youth, a skateboarding session and more ALL LEAD BY BLACK YOUTH! "This event is mostly for our black families and youth but allies are welcome! We want to ensure that this holiday of freedom is celebrated by mostly Black people! Donations are also wanted at this event such as black hair care products, masks, non parish able foods and art supplies for black families in need! Pro skateboarder on left

The event was led by the youth

The event was a mixture of activities and relaxation





The event was organized by Kamal Muham, Elijah Johnson, Kayla Palmore, Troi Moore, Ayana Muwakkil, Nataisia Hambidge, and Mikayla Weary, who planned this instead of a birthday celebration.



All photos by DarNesha Weary











The Black Teens of Shoreline, part of Black Lives Matter Shoreline, organized a picnic in Shoreview Park on June 17 - Juneteenth - as as a way to bring awareness to Juneteenth.