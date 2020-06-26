Recycled Yard Art Contest for Shoreline residents
Friday, June 26, 2020
Summer Fun - Recycled Yard Art Contest
Calling all Shoreline Residents: Let’s have some summer fun!
Recology and the City of Shoreline invite you to decorate your yard with everyday recyclable materials and celebrate the season.
Sort through your blue cart recyclables and create a piece of yard art with a summer fun theme.
Submit a photo and you will have a chance to win a gift basket from The Recology Store.
How to Enter
- All submissions must utilize recycled materials from your blue cart and have a summer fun theme.
- All yard art must be completed and photo sent by July 17 by 5:00pm.
- Email your yard art photo to: cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov. Be sure to include your name and contact information in the body of your email.
- Winners will be notified by July 24.
- Best Use of Recycled Materials
- Best “Summer Fun” Theme
- Most Colorful
All submissions will be posted on the City of Shoreline Instagram page. The community will have a chance to indicate their favorites. Community Choice awards will be announced on July 31.
For more information, or if you have questions, please email Constance Perenyi, cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment