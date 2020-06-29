The Back To School Consortium is asking for the community’s help
Monday, June 29, 2020
The 2020 Back To School Event on Saturday, August 22 at Meridian Park Elementary is expecting to serve over 1,000 Shoreline School District students.
Each student will receive a backpack, school supplies, new underwear, socks, and hygiene products.
Donations are needed to make this year’s event a success.
Drop them off on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am to 2pm at The WORKS @ Shoreline Center, north end parking lot, 18560 1st Ave NE.
More information about the event and registration can be found at www.btsconsortium.org.
Thanks for your support!
