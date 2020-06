The Back To School Consortium is asking for the community’s help

The 2020 Back To School Event on Saturday, August 22 at Meridian Park Elementary is expecting to serve over 1,000 Shoreline School District students.













Each student will receive a backpack, school supplies, new underwear, socks, and hygiene products.Donations are needed to make this year’s event a success.at The WORKS @ Shoreline Center, north end parking lot, 18560 1st Ave NE.More information about the event and registration can be found at www.btsconsortium.org Thanks for your support!