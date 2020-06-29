The Back To School Consortium is asking for the community’s help

Monday, June 29, 2020

The 2020 Back To School Event on Saturday, August 22 at Meridian Park Elementary is expecting to serve over 1,000 Shoreline School District students.

Each student will receive a backpack, school supplies, new underwear, socks, and hygiene products.

Donations are needed to make this year’s event a success.

Drop them off on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am to 2pm at The WORKS @ Shoreline Center, north end parking lot, 18560 1st Ave NE.

More information about the event and registration can be found at www.btsconsortium.org.

Thanks for your support!



Posted by DKH at 4:31 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  