A sold out evening at Shorewood High School for the Pop-Up Drive-In

Story and photos from Shoreline LFP Arts Council, organizer of the event





All of the films were made in Washington and many of the filmmakers were in attendance including Sam Kelly Jr., producer of The Claw from All is Well Studios.





“The Claw was always intended to play large and loud. With film festivals switching to being online, it was a tremendous feeling to see it screen on a big screen to a sold out crowd of cars.

"We heard laughs across the parking lot, and people honked during the opening of the event. This event is bringing joy at a time where filmmakers can rarely see things with an audience. We loved it!” - Sam Kelly Jr.

People’s Choice Award and the winner was 2018 Best Picture and Surprised by Shoreline recipient Dinosaurs in the Hood by Long Tran and Nikkia Atkinson. Congrats! You can view the film



Cars entered the parking lot between 8-9pm with their friends, family, dogs, blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and masks. Everyone tuned their radios/speakers to a created FM station and maintained physical distancing from car to car throughout the evening. The audience was asked to vote for theand the winner was 2018 Best Picture and Surprised by Shoreline recipientby Long Tran and Nikkia Atkinson. Congrats! You can view the film online here Cars entered the parking lot between 8-9pm with their friends, family, dogs, blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and masks. Everyone tuned their radios/speakers to a created FM station and maintained physical distancing from car to car throughout the evening.









The series will run through early August. To ensure our communities safety, we have designed the evenings to comply with current state health guidelines. Drive in through our contactless entry system - before you arrive, grab take-out from local restaurants (



Tickets now The series will run through early August. To ensure our communities safety, we have designed the evenings to comply with current state health guidelines. Drive in through our contactless entry system - before you arrive, grab take-out from local restaurants ( interactive map here ), and settle in for a relaxing night watching film history masterpieces, or a mix of our most loved short films by our very own local talent.Tickets now on sale for our July 11 screening of the ghoulish classic, Night of the Living Dead (1968). This film is unrated and contains scenes with violence, nudity, and strong language. Parental discretion is advised.