A sold out evening at Shorewood High School for the Pop-Up Drive-In
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Story and photos from Shoreline LFP Arts Council, organizer of the event
For opening night we unlocked the Shoreline Short Short Film Festival vault and picked a variety of award winners and highly rated films from previous seasons to screen.
All of the films were made in Washington and many of the filmmakers were in attendance including Sam Kelly Jr., producer of The Claw from All is Well Studios.
“The Claw was always intended to play large and loud. With film festivals switching to being online, it was a tremendous feeling to see it screen on a big screen to a sold out crowd of cars.
"We heard laughs across the parking lot, and people honked during the opening of the event. This event is bringing joy at a time where filmmakers can rarely see things with an audience. We loved it!” - Sam Kelly Jr.
The audience was asked to vote for the People’s Choice Award and the winner was 2018 Best Picture and Surprised by Shoreline recipient Dinosaurs in the Hood by Long Tran and Nikkia Atkinson. Congrats! You can view the film online here.
Cars entered the parking lot between 8-9pm with their friends, family, dogs, blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and masks. Everyone tuned their radios/speakers to a created FM station and maintained physical distancing from car to car throughout the evening.
Cars entered the parking lot between 8-9pm with their friends, family, dogs, blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and masks. Everyone tuned their radios/speakers to a created FM station and maintained physical distancing from car to car throughout the evening.
The series will run through early August. To ensure our communities safety, we have designed the evenings to comply with current state health guidelines. Drive in through our contactless entry system - before you arrive, grab take-out from local restaurants (interactive map here), and settle in for a relaxing night watching film history masterpieces, or a mix of our most loved short films by our very own local talent.
Tickets now on sale for our July 11 screening of the ghoulish classic, Night of the Living Dead (1968). This film is unrated and contains scenes with violence, nudity, and strong language. Parental discretion is advised.
Mark your calendars for the other three Pop-Up Drive-In movie nights! July 11, Night of the Living Dead (1968), July 25, The Little Shop of Horrors (1960), and August 8, Washington made short films. All located at Shorewood High School.
Questions? Email Terri Price at programs@shorelinearts.net
This event is presented with support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Shoreline Film Office, Port of Seattle, City of Shoreline, Shoreline Public Schools, the Gloria Bryce Endowment Fund, and individual donations from people like you.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment