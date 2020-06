City Hall is closed and meetings

are held virtually





The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold its regular meeting Thursday virtually. The meeting, scheduled for 7pm June 25, 2020 is open to public viewing at the time and comments submitted in advance.Instructions are with the full agenda HERE The council will issue proclamations for Juneteenth and Pride Month.The agenda item is a resolution to officially allow all city public meetings to be held electronically during the COVID-19 public health emergency.