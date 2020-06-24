Virtual Youth Art Show - Vote this Weekend!

Head in the Clouds

by Shorecrest High School student Liam Crouch





2020 Shoreline Arts Festival

Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council





Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works, and awards are given in four different age groups.





Gotcha

by Aubrey Carter

The art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows. Come surround yourself in the fabulous creativity of our youth! #CreativityCantBeQuarantined



Support our local budding artists and



Online People’s Choice Award Voting: June 27 at 10am – June 28 at 4pm







Award Winners will also be posted to our website after the livestream announcement.



Shoreline School District Calendar



Joseph Irons helping kids make birdhouses

Photo courtesy Arts Council





Thank you to our Youth Art Show and Juried Art Show sponsor, Irons Brothers Construction!



The winners of each age group will receive a DIY IronsBC Birdhouse Kit! Also includes 1st and 2nd Place People's Choice Winners.



This year, they will be performing a LIVE build of an



Questions can be emailed to Silvia:



