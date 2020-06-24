Alpha Delta Kappa grant helps provide Y recess program at 10 elementaries

By Mary Jo Heller





Playground activities include music games, structured activities, conflict resolution, and social development. This expensive program is funded also by donations other than Alpha Delta.

The goal is to get kids moving, increasing their interest in physical activity and encouraging them to make that activity part of their everyday lifestyle. This program has also shown that when the children return to the classroom with increased activity, their attention and participation in class has increased.

Dallas Wood is the director of Y Play Everyday and will be featured at an upcoming Alpha Delta chapter meeting to explain the program further with a video presentation when the Alpha Delta chapter is able to meet again, or through Zoom this coming school year.



We look forward to seeing schools back in session and working with the YMCA whenever that happens. Children need the extra guided activity, and the grant will be well used.





Money is intended for members who are engaged in innovative practices within the field of education.Pearl Noreen became aware of a problem with elementary school children, who, after recess, were not returning to the classroom ready to learn. As a member of the YMCA Board, Pearl asked the Y if they would partner with Alpha Delta for the grant.The Y Play Everyday recess program is offered two days a week in 10 Shoreline elementary schools. Led and facilitated by the students at the schools and YMCA staff, this joint venture is also intended to enable students as leaders.