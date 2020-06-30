Join the Shoreline Climate Challenge

Visit ShorelineClimateChallenge.org Create your household profile and view your current climate footprint. Create or join a team with friends, family or neighbors. Choose from a list of actions, earn points and start saving!









City staff are available for virtual group presentations and can provide an overview of the Challenge, how to form a team, how to navigate the online platform and more.Contact Autumn Salamack at asalamack@shorelinewa.gov , or Cameron Reed at creed@shorelinewa.gov , to schedule a presentation or for more information.You can also learn more HERE

The City of Shoreline is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and is inviting the community to participate in a community-wide Climate Challenge.During these difficult and uncertain times, it is important that we work to address environmental sustainability in a way that benefits everyone and strengthens our community. There are lots of actions that we each can take at home that will make a difference for our community today and in the future.The Shoreline Climate Challenge is a virtual platform where participants come together individually or in teams and take action to reduce their climate impact. Each action is worth points based on the estimated amount of carbon emissions that action would prevent for your household.The Challenge makes it fun and easy to learn about actions that will protect our natural environment, save you money and improve your health and comfort!Actions are grouped into categories such as “Easy,” “Big Impact” and “Renter Friendly,” making it easy to find actions that fit your lifestyle and make the biggest impact for your household.Sign up as an individual or join a team with friends, family and neighbors in this virtual team competition with real world benefits. The Challenge runs through October 31, 2020, with a special recognition for teams with the most points.Get started with 4 simple steps: