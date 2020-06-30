Gen. (Ret.) Jim Mattis wears a mask





Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out… #WearAMaskWA #MaskUpWA.





Keeping one another safe from COVID-19 is a team effort.





Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out, remember to wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and stay local.









Please wear a mask for them too.





Case updates June 29, 2020





cases 2,545,250 including 41,075 new cases in 24 hours

deaths 126,369 including 885 new deaths in 24 hours

cases 32,253 including 501 new

hospitalizations 4,323 - 48 new

deaths 1,320 - 10 new

cases 10,069 - 168 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 1,587 - 13 new

deaths 586 - 0 new in 24 hours

cases 394

hospitalizations 88 - 1 new in 24 hours

deaths 55

cases 38 - 1 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 2

death 0









United StatesWashington stateKing countyShorelineLake Forest Park