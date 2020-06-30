Case updates June 29, 2020
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|Gen. (Ret.) Jim Mattis wears a mask
Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out… #WearAMaskWA #MaskUpWA.
Keeping one another safe from COVID-19 is a team effort.
Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out, remember to wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and stay local.
Former Defense Secretary Gen. (Ret) Jim Mattis, TV news host Enrique Cerna, state Supreme Court justices, and thousands of other Washingtonians are wearing a mask for you.
Please wear a mask for them too.
- cases 2,545,250 including 41,075 new cases in 24 hours
- deaths 126,369 including 885 new deaths in 24 hours
- cases 32,253 including 501 new
- hospitalizations 4,323 - 48 new
- deaths 1,320 - 10 new
- cases 10,069 - 168 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,587 - 13 new
- deaths 586 - 0 new in 24 hours
- cases 394
- hospitalizations 88 - 1 new in 24 hours
- deaths 55
- cases 38 - 1 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2
- death 0
