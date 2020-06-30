Case updates June 29, 2020

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Gen. (Ret.) Jim Mattis wears a mask

Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out… #WearAMaskWA #MaskUpWA. 

Keeping one another safe from COVID-19 is a team effort. 

Staying home is still safest, but if you do go out, remember to wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands and stay local. 

Former Defense Secretary Gen. (Ret) Jim Mattis, TV news host Enrique Cerna, state Supreme Court justices, and thousands of other Washingtonians are wearing a mask for you. 

Please wear a mask for them too.

Case updates June 29, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,545,250 including 41,075 new cases in 24 hours
  • deaths 126,369 including 885 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 32,253 including 501 new
  • hospitalizations 4,323 - 48 new
  • deaths 1,320 - 10 new
King county
  • cases 10,069 - 168 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,587 - 13 new
  • deaths 586 - 0 new in 24 hours
Shoreline
  • cases 394
  • hospitalizations 88 - 1 new in 24 hours 
  • deaths 55
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 38 - 1 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2
  • death 0


Posted by DKH at 5:36 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  