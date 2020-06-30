Employment Security is restricting inbound calls to claims center until July 2

Employment Security is restricting inbound calls to its claims center until next week.









Customers will still be able to:

Apply for benefits and submit weekly claims online.

Use the automated telephone system to apply for benefits and submit weekly claims by calling 800-318-6022.

Call our questions hotline at 833-572-8400 for answers to general unemployment questions that are not available on our website. Customer service reps at this number cannot answer questions about specific claims. "Limiting incoming calls for one week will allow us to make fast progress toward our goal of getting all benefits to all eligible applicants. It is also our hope that this phone service prioritization will increase the chance of reaching us for those who must apply by phone because they don’t have internet or because they need an interpreter."

Employment Security was scammed for $600 million in fraudulent claims. When it was discovered, they halted all payments. They were able to recover $300 million. This will allow claims agents to focus on outbound calling to resolve complex issues for customers who have been waiting the longest for their benefits and free up staff time to process claims with simpler issues.





Now they are attempting to verify all new claims for validity. If you are one of the unlucky ones whose account was flagged as potential fraud or if you are filing a first time claim, processing is seriously delayed. Back benefits will be paid but in the meantime, many people are in crisis.















