Lake Forest Park woman wins in adult division of KCLS poster contest
Friday, June 26, 2020
|Poster by April Hiller
April Hiller of Lake Forest Park was one of three winners in the adult division.
“We received dozens of entries, and I want to thank everyone for participating in this fun and creative partnership to help preserve the Puget Sound and our communities,” states KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.”
The posters were judged by a team of staff from KCLS, Mountaineers Books and WEC. Each winner will receive a copy of the “We Are Puget Sound” book in the mail, and winning posters will be published on the contest partners’ websites and shared on social media.
“We Are Puget Sound: Discovering and Recovering the Salish Sea” is an award-winning book and advocacy campaign created by Braided River and WEC in partnership with dozens of regional tribes, organizations, businesses and individuals.
Launched in October 2019, the campaign uses photography, live events and storytelling to engage the public with meaningful actions to protect endangered orca and salmon, and clean the Salish Sea.
