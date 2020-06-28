Sound Transit begins work at 185th overpass

Sunday, June 28, 2020


From Sound Transit

 By Diane Hettrick

As promised, Sound Transit began work on the 185th St vehicle overpass on I-5 Monday night.

Previously, they have already installed large metal utility poles, clear cut and dug up the Station area, slightly realigned 5th NE, and built a roundabout at 185th and 10th.

185th overpass was closed overnight Monday
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


On Monday night, they shut down the 185th overpass entirely to do some road restriping and set up of temporary traffic signals.

Temporary traffic signal. When one
direction is open...
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The 185th overpass is now one lane. A traffic light alternates traffic from east to west. The traffic is fairly smooth right now, because so many people are staying home. Under normal circumstances (remember 'normal'?) 185th is a major east west commuter route, but traffic is light now.

5th Ave is fully closed between 183rd and 185th.

The rail will go underneath 185th on the east side of I-5. They will be constructing a cut and cover tunnel during this phase of construction. Basically, the rail will stay level and they will cut a path for the rail straight through the slight rise in the ground. Then the tunnel will be covered.

...the other direction is closed
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


The one-lane configuration will remain for two years while the rails and station are being built for the Lynnwood Link. Eventually 185th and 5th NE will be a four way stop. 185th and 8th will be a permanent roundabout for traffic into the North Shoreline Station, and the city of Shoreline would like to keep the roundabout at 185th and 10th.




