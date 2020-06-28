Picnic shelter construction starts Monday at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Animal Acres Park
Photo by Mary Jo Heller
Accord Contractors is scheduled to mobilize on Monday, June 29, 2020 to begin work on a new picnic shelter at Pfingst Animal Acres Park at NE 178th Street/Brookside Boulevard NE
Redtail Construction is scheduled to begin work July 23, 2020 on the Culvert L60 Replacement project at NE 178th Street/44th Avenue NE.
Both projects are scheduled for completion this summer.
