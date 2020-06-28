Picnic shelter construction starts Monday at Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Animal Acres Park
Photo by Mary Jo Heller

Two important capital projects are poised to begin construction in Lake Forest Park.

Accord Contractors is scheduled to mobilize on Monday, June 29, 2020 to begin work on a new picnic shelter at Pfingst Animal Acres Park at NE 178th Street/Brookside Boulevard NE

Redtail Construction is scheduled to begin work July 23, 2020 on the Culvert L60 Replacement project at NE 178th Street/44th Avenue NE.

Both projects are scheduled for completion this summer.



