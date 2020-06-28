Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (June 26, 2020) - The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2020.

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Lake Forest Park
  • Drew Caley
  • Braden Cote
  • Hannah Dang
  • Jaxon Muzzy
  • Garrison Pinkley
  • Lillian Visser
  • Kate Wiper
North Seattle
  • Alicia Bianchetto
  • Collin Cramer
  • Keegan Hilt
  • Peyton McKenny
  • Anna Smith
Shoreline
  • Tessa Foley
  • Hailey Hubbard
  • Spencer Jacobs
  • Thomas Kenny
  • Morgan McCurdy
  • Sean McCurdy
  • Bella Mertel
  • Kathleen Newman
  • Eleanor Reid
  • Sophia Rice
  • Emily Tjaden
  • Jessica Wymer

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



