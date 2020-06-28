Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, WA (June 26, 2020) - The following local residents of have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2020.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Lake Forest Park
- Drew Caley
- Braden Cote
- Hannah Dang
- Jaxon Muzzy
- Garrison Pinkley
- Lillian Visser
- Kate Wiper
North Seattle
- Alicia Bianchetto
- Collin Cramer
- Keegan Hilt
- Peyton McKenny
- Anna Smith
Shoreline
- Tessa Foley
- Hailey Hubbard
- Spencer Jacobs
- Thomas Kenny
- Morgan McCurdy
- Sean McCurdy
- Bella Mertel
- Kathleen Newman
- Eleanor Reid
- Sophia Rice
- Emily Tjaden
- Jessica Wymer
