Case updates; state distributing free face coverings to low-income residents
Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Cumulative cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county
The state’s Emergency Management Division in partnership with the Department of Enterprise Services purchased 3.6 million cloth face masks with the goal of distributing two to every Washingtonian below 200% of the federal poverty level.
The state has distributed nearly 2.8 million masks and is working with local emergency management offices to distribute the rest. People who would like to pick up a mask should contact their county’s local emergency manager.
Case updates June 24, 2020
United States
- cases 2,336,615 includes 34,313 new cases since yesterday
- deaths 121,117 includes 784 new deaths since yesterday
Washington state
- cases 29,869
- hospitalizations 4,093
- As of 6/23/2020, 99 hospitals reported
- 304 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with
- 56 on ventilators
- deaths 1,293
King county
- cases 9,502
- hospitalizations 1,555
- deaths 583
Shoreline
- cases 391
- hospitalizations 87
- deaths 55
Lake Forest Park
- cases 35
- hospitalizations 2
- deaths 0
