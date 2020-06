Case updates; state distributing free face coverings to low-income residents

Cumulative cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county









Case updates June 24, 2020





United States

cases 2,336,615 includes 34,313 new cases since yesterday

deaths 121,117 includes 784 new deaths since yesterday

Washington state

cases 29,869

hospitalizations 4,093

As of 6/23/2020, 99 hospitals reported



304 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with





56 on ventilators

deaths 1,293

King county

cases 9,502

hospitalizations 1,555

deaths 583

Shoreline

cases 391

hospitalizations 87

deaths 55

Lake Forest Park

cases 35

hospitalizations 2

deaths 0





















State emergency officials are distributing millions of free face coverings to all low-income Washingtonians. State officials launched a launched a program earlier this month to ensure access to free, reusable cloth face coverings for all low-income Washingtonians.The state’s Emergency Management Division in partnership with the Department of Enterprise Services purchased 3.6 million cloth face masks with the goal of distributing two to every Washingtonian below 200% of the federal poverty level.The state has distributed nearly 2.8 million masks and is working with local emergency management offices to distribute the rest. People who would like to pick up a mask should contact their county’s local emergency manager