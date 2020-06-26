Ida Culver House Broadview held special Socially-Distant Graduation Ceremony for its graduating high school seniors on staff











With residents able to gather on their balconies to watch and/or livestream the event via their televisions, Ida Culver House Broadview leadership honored the staff who have been instrumental in taking care of elderly residents throughout the pandemic while adapting to online classes.





Eleven high school seniors who are graduating from Shorecrest and Ingraham High Schools were honored.



In this special outdoor ceremony, members of Ida Culver House Broadview’s leadership team and the President of the Resident Council shared inspirational words and honor their accomplishments.



The students donned graduation caps and were surprised with a gift from the residents. Residents gathered on their balconies to participate in the celebration from afar, and the event was livestreamed on resident televisions and the Ida Culver House Broadview Facebook page so that families and friends of the graduating seniors could watch the ceremony.





Speakers and participants included:

Ida Culver House Broadview Executive Director, Brittany Bell

Ida Culver House Broadview Resident Council President, Ruth Scott

Ida Culver House Broadview Dining Services Coordinator, Miles Mitrush

Ida Culver House Broadview Food Services Director, Brian Hedlund

Eleven graduating seniors from Shorecrest and Ingraham High Schools

Other Ida Culver House Broadview staff members

Residents of Ida Culver House Broadview

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned everyone’s lives upside down and has created some unique challenges for graduating seniors who are missing out on the usual pomp and circumstance of reaching this important milestone in their lives.



This special group of seniors has not only risen to the challenge of adapting to online classes, but they have also been instrumental in taking care of our elderly residents throughout this pandemic.



Their jobs have shifted from serving residents in a dining room and other traditional server responsibilities to delivering meals to approximately 300 residents’ doorsteps each day, delivering celebratory cakes for resident birthdays and other special occasions, helping sanitize surfaces throughout the building, delivering daily communications to residents and more.





Ida Culver House Broadview is grateful to have them on their team and couldn’t be prouder of how they have all stepped up to the new challenges faced every day. This celebration seeks to recognize them for their achievements at school and at work.

Ida Culver House Broadview is located at



Currently they employ 28 students and 13 per diems students.



Three or four of their graduating seniors will be leaving regular employment for college. Most will continue to work at Ida Culver, with the rest of them are going per diems and working only for holidays and summer time.



Ida Culver House Broadview has fared well in the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one resident tested positive for COVID-19 and has since fully recovered.

They tested broadly one time on May 12, and have an additional round of broad testing of all residents and staff members scheduled for next week.



In total, they have received 317 negative test results for residents and 180 negative test results for employees.











