Jobs: One Cup Coffee
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Local [Social Purpose] Coffee Roaster Seeks Order Fulfillment / Customer Specialist
The One Cup Project, SPC is an award-winning social purpose coffee roasting company that has forged a unique business model to leverage the sale of our coffee into a vehicle to serve the needs of the world's hurting and underprivileged. We have generated over $850,000 in humanitarian impact to date.
We are looking to enhance our team with a part-time Fulfillment / Customer Service Specialist at our north Seattle hub (170th and Aurora Ave N in Shoreline). This is a permanent position that could work into full-time if desired, and offers opportunities for advancement. Pay is $16-18/hr DOE.
This position requires a person who can work in a structured but mostly independent environment. The role is split between order fulfillment and customer service / business development. Once daily order fulfillment and customer service is taken care of, attention is turned to business development tasks via phone, email and social media. Proficiency with current technologies, together with strong communication and organizational skills required.
Key responsibilities will include:
*Retrieve Customer Orders from all sources
*Input Orders into Web Portal
*Pick, Prepare, Package Orders and Load and/or Ship Orders
*Deliver select local Wholesale Orders
*Count, rotate and manage inventory weekly and monthly
*Lift boxes weighing 50 lbs
*Mark Order Status in Web Portals
*Update Web, Calendar and Spreadsheets w/ Customer notes
*Assist Customers to answer questions or resolve w/ order issues
*Post to social media in effort to generate engagement and orders
*Call or email existing customers to collect orders
*Call or email lapsed accounts to re-engage
*Follow up on inbound inquiries and targeted opportunities
You will work closely with the Founder / CEO as well as other on-site and remote team members. Your role is to process retail and wholesale orders with such precision and timeliness so as to create a “Raving Fans” customer experience. Maintaining an outstanding customer experience is essential to expanding the One Cup brand to a much wider audience. People refer their friends to companies they love doing business with. Because every sale delivers life-giving aid to those living in the world’s toughest places, your work really matters .You get to show up to, and leave work every day satisfied, knowing your work has made a huge difference.
Would you like to join our team? Please provide details about your work experience, life experience, education, previous responsibilities and what excites you about this opportunity.
Please send your resume by email to yourfriends@onecup.org
Come change the world with us! We look forward to meeting you!
