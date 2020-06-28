American Legion offers help to military veterans seeking veteran benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday, June 28, 2020

American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline

Due to the Covid-19 virus, the Joint Service Committee suspended face to face meetings with veterans at The American Legion Post 227 building. 

However, the Committee continues assisting veterans seeking disability benefits, pensions, VA healthcare, and other VA matters via phone, video conference or email. 

For an appointment: 
or 
You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website



