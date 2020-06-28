American Legion offers help to military veterans seeking veteran benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|American Legion Post 227 in Shoreline
However, the Committee continues assisting veterans seeking disability benefits, pensions, VA healthcare, and other VA matters via phone, video conference or email.
For an appointment:
- phone Robert N Caldwell (Attorney at Law) at 206-963-2864
- or email him at: robertncaldwell@gmail.com
or
- phone Rick Cline at 425-476-6181 or email him at: rvcline@comcast.net
