Status of engineering projects in Lake Forest Park
Friday, June 26, 2020
|Design for SR 104/40th Place NE Roundabout
Here is a list of the projects and their current status.
Engineering Department Update 6/17/20
- Lyon Creek Culvert L60 Replacement Project: Project construction contract documents with Redtail, LLC have been fully executed. A preconstruction conference is planned for on or about June 24 with construction to begin in late June.
- Lyon Creek Culverts L80-90 Replacement Project: Design work for the LFP culverts continues apace.
- Animal Acres Picnic Shelter Project construction contract documents with Accord Contractors have been fully executed. A preconstruction conference will be scheduled for next week with construction anticipated to begin in late June.
- SR 104/40th Place NE Roundabout Staff are creating a Request for Qualifications advertisement to begin the design consultant selection phase. Construction is scheduled for 2022.
- Sound Transit 3 Staff continues to participate in ST’s organizational meetings as they meet with residents whose homes are likely to be affected by ST3 and participate in various topics concerning design constraints, utilities, and land use. ST is evaluating their program budget and it is not known at this time if the SR 522 BRT project will be affected. If there are any questions or concerns with ST’s project, those can be forwarded to the City Engineer and discussed with the ST project team.
- PSRC Federal Funding The nonmotorized project applications submitted for federal transportation funding were unsuccessful in being funded this year. The two projects are (1) 37th Ave. NE from 165th-178th fronting Brookside Elementary, and (2) 37th Ave. NE/NE 187th Street fronting LFP Elementary. We will try again by applying for Safe Routes to School funding through WSDOT.
- WSDOT Safe Routes to School Funding WSDOT has issued their Call for Projects for Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety and Safe Routes to School grant programs. SRTS applications are due on July 20, 2020.
- Lake Forest Park Town Center/Burke-Gilman Trail Connector Test hole installation for soil character and water table investigation began Monday 5/4. This will be completed 5/7 and will resume in late June for four more test holes. A test hole is planned for the Town Center property adjacent to the Bank of America drive-through. There has been a delay due to Merlone Geier’s concerns about the restrictive covenant that exists concerning previous environmental contamination of the property.
