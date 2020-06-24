Letter to the Editor: Shorewood High School landscaping

To the Editor:













Over the years I have seen the landscaping become overgrown with weeds, plants die due to inactivated irrigation systems, and bushes removed. On June 13th I observed that the landscaping on the south end of the campus was completely overgrown. The grass has recently been mowed with all the long clippings left behind. No trimming was done around the trees, fencing, or poles. On June 22nd no further progress had been made.Shorewood High School and the grounds should be a shining example of our community and instead they are an embarrassment. I do not understand why the grounds have never been maintained properly.Covid 19 paused the maintenance for a short time but the deterioration that has been progressing for years is just more noticeable due to the recent situation.Parkwood Elementary, Kellogg Middle, and Einstein Middle schools are currently under construction. Those properties will have irrigation systems and new landscaping. Why should we continue to pay for new landscaping that will not be maintained?Craig SchochShoreline