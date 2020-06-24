Letter to the Editor: Shorewood High School landscaping
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Photo by Craig Schoch
To the Editor:
In 2013 Shorewood High School was a brand-new facility with beautiful landscaping. The tax payer funded school included a new irrigation system, manicured bushes, plants and lawns. The maintenance of the grounds has declined since the school opened.
Over the years I have seen the landscaping become overgrown with weeds, plants die due to inactivated irrigation systems, and bushes removed. On June 13th I observed that the landscaping on the south end of the campus was completely overgrown. The grass has recently been mowed with all the long clippings left behind. No trimming was done around the trees, fencing, or poles. On June 22nd no further progress had been made.
Shorewood High School and the grounds should be a shining example of our community and instead they are an embarrassment. I do not understand why the grounds have never been maintained properly.
Covid 19 paused the maintenance for a short time but the deterioration that has been progressing for years is just more noticeable due to the recent situation.
Parkwood Elementary, Kellogg Middle, and Einstein Middle schools are currently under construction. Those properties will have irrigation systems and new landscaping. Why should we continue to pay for new landscaping that will not be maintained?
Craig Schoch
Shoreline
