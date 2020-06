Case updates June 22, 2020; COVID-19 crisis in Yakima county

Numbers for Yakima county













Yakima Valley has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 on the West Coast and the county has 22 percent of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations. Inslee said Yakima County’s case count is higher than the entire state of Oregon, and without immediate action case counts could double in the next two weeks.





Case updates June 22, 2020





United States

cases 2,275,645 including 27,616 new in 24 hours

deaths 119,923 including 308 since yesterday

Washington state

cases 28,870

hospitalizations 4,062

deaths 1,276

King county

cases 9,273

hospitalizations 1,547

deaths 584

Shoreline

cases 383

hospitalizations 86

deaths 55

Lake Forest Parkcases 35

hospitalizations 2

deaths 0

















In response to “an imminent explosion of the COVID pandemic” in Yakima County, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Saturday that he will be issuing a proclamation early this week that will require people in public spaces in Yakima County to wear face coverings.