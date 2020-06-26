Taproot Theatre’s innovative online acting camps for children and youth
Friday, June 26, 2020
Amid the shifting sands of global pandemic and civil unrest, Taproot Theatre’s expansive selection of virtual and in-person Acting Studio summer camps began this week!
Innovative extras to enhance the experience of virtual camps include our “Camp in a Box” with arts and crafts materials for students to create fun props or costume pieces, pre-recorded musical tracks for the musical theatre camp students, online office hours with teachers for students who want extra feedback, and an edited video of the final performance at the end of the camp for students to showcase their work to friends and family.
Camps will be offered between June 22 and August 28 for students in Pre-K through 12th grade including Adventures in Drama, Imagination Quest, Art of Comedy, Shakespeare, Musical Theatre Supercamp, Playwriting and Advanced Musical Theatre Revue.
All camps are taught by Taproot’s experienced teachers and theatre professionals.
Registration forms and class descriptions are available online or by contacting the Acting Studio at 206-529-3668 or studio@taproottheatre.org
