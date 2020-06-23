Scene on the Sound: Kilo Moana
|Photo by Jan Hansen
The R/V Kilo Moana is a 56.57 meter Research/Survey Vessel out on a four day mission. She is a super ship with amazing twin hull design that can keep her stable in stormy seas.
She is a 186′ Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) vessel owned by the U.S. Navy and operated by the University of Hawai‘i Marine Center.
The ship acts as a multi-purpose oceanographic research vessel with extensive equipment for geophysical, physical oceanographic, meteorological, and radioisotope research.
--Jan Hansen
