Scene on the Sound: Kilo Moana

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen



The R/V Kilo Moana is a 56.57 meter Research/Survey Vessel out on a four day mission. She is a super ship with amazing twin hull design that can keep her stable in stormy seas.

She is a 186′ Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) vessel owned by the U.S. Navy and operated by the University of Hawai‘i Marine Center.

The ship acts as a multi-purpose oceanographic research vessel with extensive equipment for geophysical, physical oceanographic, meteorological, and radioisotope research.

--Jan Hansen




