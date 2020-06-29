Tickets required for virtual event with author David Mitchell

Monday, June 29, 2020



Join Third Place Books and Seattle Arts and Lectures to celebrate the long-awaited new novel from the bestselling, prize-winning author of Cloud Atlas and The Bone Clocks

Join David Mitchell for a virtual conversation with novelist Hari Kunzru (White Tears).

Utopia Avenue is the strangest British band you've never heard of. Emerging from London's psychedelic scene in 1967, and fronted by folk singer Elf Holloway, blues bassist Dean Moss and guitar virtuoso Jasper de Zoet, Utopia Avenue embarked on a meteoric journey from the seedy clubs of Soho. 
David Mitchell's kaleidoscopic novel tells the unexpurgated story of Utopia Avenue's turbulent life and times; of fame's Faustian pact and stardom's wobbly ladder; of the families we choose and the ones we don't; of voices in the head, and the truths and lies they whisper; of music, madness, and idealism. 
Can we really change the world, or does the world change us?

Get your tickets here!


