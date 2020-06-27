The 195th pedestrian bridge will be closed for six weeks

Saturday, June 27, 2020

195th Pedestrian bridge
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Pedestrian Bridge across Interstate-5 at NE 195th St will be temporarily closed to all pedestrian and bicycle traffic beginning as early as July 6, 2020.
 
It will be closed for approximately six weeks while Sound Transit contractors install underground utilities on the east side of the pedestrian bridge, and build the abutment for the future light rail underneath the bridge.

The entire bridge will be closed. 

The bridge has become very popular with dog walkers and bicyclists, as part of the 195th Trail that goes all the way to the Interurban Trail at Echo Lake.

Pedestrians/bicyclists should use the crossings at NE 185th St during this period.

Work is weather dependent and beginning and duration of the closure may change.


