Candidate Forum: Valdez, Daranciang stress different issues in District 46 race

Daranciang and Valdez





Here are their responses (presented in the order that their names will appear on the primary ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet):





Javier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party)



COVID has hit our healthcare system and economy hard. As we recover, I’ll prioritize keeping our families safe and secure while rebuilding our economy.



We must continue to address our current public safety practices and the rise in hate crimes in our region and state, ensuring that black, indigenous, and people of color no longer feel threatened and targeted because of the color of their skin, background, or immigration status.





Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party)



Many voters, like me, have been ignored by our state representatives. We feel unheard as politicians pass tax increases, but not effective homelessness plans.





We’re dismayed by harmful bills passed by the single-party-dominated legislature, including this year’s radical sexuality education bill opposed by thousands of Washington residents.









If elected, I will protect your right to be heard and will protect the rights of the most vulnerable, especially our children.













By Evan SmithIncumbent Democratic State Rep. Javier Valdez and Republican challenger Beth Daranciang emphasize different issues in their campaign for a state representative position in the 46th Legislative District.Valdez says that the most important issue is public safety, while Daranciang says that the most important issue is legislative accountability.Daranciang and Valdez will meet in both the Aug. 4 primary and the Nov. 3 general election. With only two candidates for the position, both will qualify for the general election. Partisan offices appear on both the primary ballot and general-election ballot even when there are only one or two candidates.The 46th Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.Valdez and Daranciang recently sent answers to this question: