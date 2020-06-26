Case updates June 25, 2020; help with stress
Friday, June 26, 2020
Call Washington Listens, a line that provides nonclinical support to people experiencing elevated stress due to COVID-19. People who call Washington Listens will speak to a support specialist and receive information and connection to community resources in their area. The program is anonymous and no identifying information is maintained. People who staff Washington Listens will receive basic training needed to provide support to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach Washington Listens, call 1-833-681-0211. Read the Washington Listens fact sheet.
United States
- cases 2,374,282 including 37,667 new cases since yesterday
- deaths 121,809 including 692 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 30,367
- hospitalizations 4,106
- deaths 1,300
King county
- cases 9612
- hospitalizations 1561
- deaths 585
Shoreline
- cases 393
- hospitalizations 87
- deaths 55
Lake Forest Park
- cases 37
- hospitalizations 2
- deaths 0
