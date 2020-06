Case updates June 25, 2020; help with stress

Case updates June 25, 2020





United States

cases 2,374,282 including 37,667 new cases since yesterday

deaths 121,809 including 692 new deaths in the past 24 hours

Washington state

cases 30,367

hospitalizations 4,106

deaths 1,300

King county

cases 9612

hospitalizations 1561

deaths 585

Shoreline

cases 393

hospitalizations 87

deaths 55

Lake Forest Park

cases 37

hospitalizations 2

deaths 0













Call Washington Listens, a line that provides nonclinical support to people experiencing elevated stress due to COVID-19. People who call Washington Listens will speak to a support specialist and receive information and connection to community resources in their area. The program is anonymous and no identifying information is maintained. People who staff Washington Listens will receive basic training needed to provide support to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach Washington Listens, call 1-833-681-0211. Read the Washington Listens fact sheet