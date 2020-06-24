Experimental Theatre production class at Shoreline Community College









SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Announcing a New Class

"Almost Covid"

Experimental Theatre Production Class, Fall 2020

Drama 234, (Drama 207 and/or Drama 208 by permission of instructor)

September 23–December 4, 2020



Students will be producing a fictional documentary (written in the form of original monologues, scenes or short plays) about their experiences (real or imagined) during the time of Covid pandemic (which can include any of the historical events taking place, such as the demonstrations for Black Lives Matter and police reform).





A completed video will be available for the public to view online.

Deadline August 1, 2020.

Actors: To audition send a self-taped, 1-2 minute monologue.

Writers: Submit drafts of original monologues and scenes.





Position for assistant director available. Tech/editing positions also available.







Filmed auditions files and writing submissions should be sent to Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu





Shoreline Community College. 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133. (206) 546-4728. For more information, contact Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu





