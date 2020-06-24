Experimental Theatre production class at Shoreline Community College

SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Announcing a New Class
"Almost Covid"
Experimental Theatre Production Class, Fall 2020
Drama 234, (Drama 207 and/or Drama 208 by permission of instructor) 
September 23–December 4, 2020


Students will be producing a fictional documentary (written in the form of original monologues, scenes or short plays) about their experiences (real or imagined) during the time of Covid pandemic (which can include any of the historical events taking place, such as the demonstrations for Black Lives Matter and police reform). 

A completed video will be available for the public to view online.
  • Deadline August 1, 2020.
  • Actors: To audition send a self-taped, 1-2 minute monologue.
  • Writers: Submit drafts of original monologues and scenes.

Position for assistant director available. Tech/editing positions also available.

Filmed auditions files and writing submissions should be sent to Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu.
For more information, contact Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu.

Shoreline Community College. 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133. (206) 546-4728.

Shoreline Community College does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, age, color, religion, national origin, marital status, gender sexual orientation or disability.



