Experimental Theatre production class at Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Announcing a New Class
"Almost Covid"
Experimental Theatre Production Class, Fall 2020
Drama 234, (Drama 207 and/or Drama 208 by permission of instructor)
September 23–December 4, 2020
A completed video will be available for the public to view online.
- Deadline August 1, 2020.
- Actors: To audition send a self-taped, 1-2 minute monologue.
- Writers: Submit drafts of original monologues and scenes.
Position for assistant director available. Tech/editing positions also available.
Filmed auditions files and writing submissions should be sent to Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu.
For more information, contact Bryar Golden: egolden@shoreline.edu.
Shoreline Community College. 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133. (206) 546-4728.
