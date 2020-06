Photo by John Boril





















Thursday afternoon a collection of about 25 pieces of mail was found scattered by the roadside a block from the Shoreline library. It included City Light and cable bills, as well as mailings from a medical clinic and a stock brokerage. There was also a package from eBay whose contents had been removed.Almost all of it was addressed to homes on 8th Avenue NE, between NE 148th and NE 158th, near Paramount Park. This appears to be the work of mail thieves, who took what they wanted and tossed the rest.The found mail was turned over to Shoreline Police.