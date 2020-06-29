Resident escapes from large house fire in Echo Lake

File photo by Wayne Pridemore







Shoreline Fire responded to a house fire at 192nd and Ashworth Ave N in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.





Neighbors reported visible flames and a large amount of smoke.





Firefighters had to vent a hole in the roof.



There were reportedly no injuries to the resident or to firefighters. Unfortunately, the resident's two cats were found deceased.



Units from South Sno County, Northshore and Seattle Fire assisted.



The fire is being investigated.











It was called in at approximately 7:25pm.The resident escaped with help of neighbors prior to the arrival of Fire.