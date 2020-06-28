Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Gonzaga University
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Lake Forest Park
- Hannah Cote
- Tessa Farnam
- Rachel Giroux
- Audrey Halkett
- Megan Opfer
- Schuyler Peters
- Sophia Viviano
- Jonathan Hayes
- Quinn Nichols
- Andrew Ray
- Hannah Wist
- Stella Beemer
- Abigail Chen
- Holly Ebel
- Lindsey Ernst
- Eden Glesener
- Rachel Hansen
- Dulce Rivera-Zepeda
- Garett Schultz
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
0 comments:
Post a Comment