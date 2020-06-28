Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (June 26, 2020) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2020.

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Lake Forest Park
  • Hannah Cote
  • Tessa Farnam
  • Rachel Giroux
  • Audrey Halkett
  • Megan Opfer
  • Schuyler Peters
  • Sophia Viviano
North Seattle
  • Jonathan Hayes
  • Quinn Nichols
  • Andrew Ray
  • Hannah Wist
Shoreline 
  • Stella Beemer
  • Abigail Chen
  • Holly Ebel
  • Lindsey Ernst
  • Eden Glesener
  • Rachel Hansen
  • Dulce Rivera-Zepeda
  • Garett Schultz

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



Posted by DKH at 1:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  