Book review by Aarene Storms: This One Summer

This One Summer by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki (graphic novel)









Instead, it's a portrait of a short time in the lives of a few people, mostly focused on the two girls. The illustrations are beautiful, gentle, and evocative, with just enough conversation to move the story along.



Find out why this book is a



Some cussing and sexual situations.





The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern



Aarene Storms, youth services librarian

Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS







She doesn't resolve any internal conflicts or reach any life-changing decisions -- this isn't that kind of book.Instead, it's a portrait of a short time in the lives of a few people, mostly focused on the two girls. The illustrations are beautiful, gentle, and evocative, with just enough conversation to move the story along.Find out why this book is a Prinz Honor and Caldecott Honor Award winner and a frequently challenged title: check it out for yourself!Some cussing and sexual situations.The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. SilvernAarene Storms, youth services librarianRichmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org

Every summer, Rose vacations at Awago Beach with her mom and dad. Her younger friend Windy is there too, and together the girls play in the water, make s'mores by the campfire, and watch scary movies, just like always.This summer, things are changing: Rose is becoming more alert to adult situations around her, including the possible pregnancy of a local teen girl and the conflict between her own parents.