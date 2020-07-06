Neighborhood Legal Clinic - free through the King County Library

Monday, July 6, 2020


Mondays, All day
 
The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County resident with civil legal issues. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics are open for free 30-minute phone consultations during this time.

To request a consult, call 206-267-7070 and press 1 to leave a message with your name, number, and a brief description of your legal issue or fill out an online client intake form at www.kcba.org/nlc for a faster turnaround time.

Leaving a message does not guarantee an appointment. We are currently prioritizing housing, family and employment discrimination issues.

Appointments will be scheduled no further than 7 days out.



Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  