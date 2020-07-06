Neighborhood Legal Clinic - free through the King County Library



The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County resident with civil legal issues. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.



Neighborhood Legal Clinics are open for free 30-minute phone consultations during this time.



To request a consult, call 206-267-7070 and press 1 to leave a message with your name, number, and a brief description of your legal issue or fill out an online client intake form at www.kcba.org/nlc for a faster turnaround time.



Leaving a message does not guarantee an appointment. We are currently prioritizing housing, family and employment discrimination issues.



Appointments will be scheduled no further than 7 days out.













Mondays, All day