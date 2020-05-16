Travel delays on I-5 Tuesday near N 145th

Work will be done to the damaged center barrier



WSDOT maintenance crews will repair the concrete barrier between northbound and southbound I-5 after it was damaged in a collision. To do this, they will need to access the location from the northbound and southbound HOV lanes.



Closure details

5am to 3pm Tuesday, May 19.

Northbound and southbound I-5 HOV lanes closed near N 145th St.





WSDOT maintenance crews will repair the concrete barrier between northbound and southbound I-5 after it was damaged in a collision. To do this, they will need to access the location from the northbound and southbound HOV lanes.Closure details

People traveling on Interstate 5 in Seattle and Shoreline should plan for weekday travel delays on Tuesday, May 19, while crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation make critical repairs along the freeway.